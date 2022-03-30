Bullish sentiment rises in U.S. steel market, S&P Global survey says

Mar. 30, 2022

Sentiment for finished steel prices continues to improve in the U.S., S&P Global reported in its latest Commodity Insights U.S. steel market participant survey, as domestic steelmakers announcing price increases as raw material prices continue to rise following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

S&P Global said 91% of those surveyed expected prices to rise in April, compared with 59% in March, with 40% of those bullish participants foreseeing a rise of more than 5% in finished steel prices, and none expecting prices to fall.

Most respondents to the S&P Global survey attributed the anticipated price increases to rising scrap prices and the effects of Russia's invasion on the supply chain, while near-term demand also was expected to remain strong.

Scrap prices have been soaring on import disruptions of pig iron and other scrap grades, which S&P Global said has lifted shredded and prime prices in the Midwest by $135/lt and $187.50/lt, respectively, during the March buy week; early indications for April are up $50-$100/lt for shredded and up $100-$200/lt for primes.

J.P. Morgan recently named Cleveland-Cliffs its top pick in the steel sector, as the impact of Russia's invasion is only just beginning to be felt in North America.

