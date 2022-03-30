Granite secures $20M road improvement contract in Arizona
Mar. 30, 2022 5:47 PM ETGranite Construction Incorporated (GVA)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) said Wednesday it was awarded a major road improvement project by the City of Chandler, Arizona.
- The ~$20M award will be federally funded and managed by the city.
- It is the largest contract so far for GVA's newly established Phoenix Area office and will improve road safety and features along Chandler Heights Road from McQueen Road to Gilbert Road.
- The award is anticipated to be included in GVA's Q1 CAP.
- The project is expected to begin in May and projected completion is Jul. 2023.