Granite secures $20M road improvement contract in Arizona

  • Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) said Wednesday it was awarded a major road improvement project by the City of Chandler, Arizona.
  • The ~$20M award will be federally funded and managed by the city.
  • It is the largest contract so far for GVA's newly established Phoenix Area office and will improve road safety and features along Chandler Heights Road from McQueen Road to Gilbert Road.
  • The award is anticipated to be included in GVA's Q1 CAP.
  • The project is expected to begin in May and projected completion is Jul. 2023.
