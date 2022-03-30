Ivermectin does not lower risk of hospitalization from COVID, new study finds

Mar. 30, 2022 5:53 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), MRKBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor38 Comments

The medicine ivermectin, being controversially proposed to treat Covid-19 in the pandemic

RapidEye/iStock via Getty Images

  • A study of more than 3.5K patients with symptoms of COVID-19 found that those given the antiparasitic drug ivermectin as a treatment did not have a lower risk of hospitalization compared to those on placebo.
  • Results published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that 14.7% of those on ivermectin had a primary-outcome event, such as hospitalization, compared to 16.3% of those on placebo. The difference was not considered statistically significant.
  • Patients enrolled were at high risk for serious illness.
  • "We did not find a significantly or clinically meaningful lower risk of medical admission to a hospital or prolonged emergency department observation (primary composite outcome) with ivermectin administered for 3 days at a dose of 400 μg per kilogram per day than with placebo," the researchers wrote.
  • Last year, the U.S. FDA authorized the oral COVID-19 pills, Paxlovid and molnupiravir, developed by, respectively, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Merck (NYSE:MRK)/ Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.
  • The results were reported on prior to publication in the NEJM earlier in March by The Wall Street Journal.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.