Ivermectin does not lower risk of hospitalization from COVID, new study finds
Mar. 30, 2022
- A study of more than 3.5K patients with symptoms of COVID-19 found that those given the antiparasitic drug ivermectin as a treatment did not have a lower risk of hospitalization compared to those on placebo.
- Results published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that 14.7% of those on ivermectin had a primary-outcome event, such as hospitalization, compared to 16.3% of those on placebo. The difference was not considered statistically significant.
- Patients enrolled were at high risk for serious illness.
- "We did not find a significantly or clinically meaningful lower risk of medical admission to a hospital or prolonged emergency department observation (primary composite outcome) with ivermectin administered for 3 days at a dose of 400 μg per kilogram per day than with placebo," the researchers wrote.
- Last year, the U.S. FDA authorized the oral COVID-19 pills, Paxlovid and molnupiravir, developed by, respectively, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Merck (NYSE:MRK)/ Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.
