Southwest Gas (SWX +0.6%) climbs to a nearly two-year intraday high as Bank of America upgraded its rating to Buy from Neutral with an $88 price target, saying the accretion of the utility's 2021 acquisitions is "underappreciated in the current share price."

Southwest Gas' upsized public offering of 5.5M shares at $74/share "satisfies the equity portion of the permanent financing of the Questar acquisition" and is lower than the initial expectation of $900M-$1B, BofA's Dumoulin-Smith said in the upgrade.

The analyst also noted the potential for upside on his valuation with the spin of the Infrastructure Services business in Q1 2023.

Southwest Gas recently rejected Carl Icahn's increased $82.50/share offer, saying it undervalues the company.