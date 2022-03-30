mCloud, Carbon Royalty ink deal to fund 30 AssetCare EV solutions
Mar. 30, 2022 5:53 PM ETmCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD) on Wednesday said it signed a deal with Carbon Royalty to proceed with funding the first 30 AssetCare solutions to optimize electric vehicle (EV) charging efficiency at auto dealerships in New York and California.
- The partnership enables the implementation of these AssetCare contracts to be fully funded via Carbon Royalty.
- Carbon Royalty will receive 50% of the tax incentives, carbon credits and other accretive financial benefits that MCLD would be eligible to receive in the U.S. resulting from the implementation of these solutions.
- These benefits will be split between MCLD and Carbon Royalty over the expected 20-year contract terms of AssetCare arrangements.
- MCLD expects to use this partnership to scale beyond 500 auto dealerships by the end of 2023.
- The company currently has 21 auto dealerships in planning for contract and installation.