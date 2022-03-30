Corcept rises on positive data from ovarian cancer therapy
Mar. 30, 2022 5:57 PM ETCorcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) announced positive data from Phase 2 study of its therapy, relacorilant in combination with nab-paclitaxel, to treat recurrent, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.
- The company said women treated with its combination therapy showed a 33% reduction in risk of death compared to women treated with nab-paclitaxel alone.
- CORT said the median overall survival with the combination therapy was 13.9 months, compared to 12.2 months for women receiving nab-paclitaxel as monotherapy.
- The company said it expects to meet with the FDA as soon as possible to define the best path forward and begin Phase 3 trial in the second quarter of 2022.
- Shares of the company rose ~3% after markets closed.