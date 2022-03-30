The major U.S. equity averages finished Wednesday's session lower, halting a rally that has marked most of the past two weeks. The Nasdaq led the retreat with a decline of 1.2%.

Regional banks were among the losers on the day. A flattening yield curve has raised concerns about bank profits. Silvergate Capital (SI), SVB Financial (SIVB), Zions Bancorporation (ZION), Comerica (CMA) and Regions Financial (RF) all showed weakness.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) marked another standout decliner. Shares posted a double-digit percentage decline following the release of the firm's quarterly results.

Earnings news also dragged on Stronghold Digital (SDIG). The stock lost almost a third of its value amid disappointing financial figures.

Looking at some of the day's standout gainers, Adagio Therapeutics (ADGI) surged on news of strong data for its COVID drug. Meanwhile, the release of quarterly results allowed Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) to extend recent gains to set a 52-week high.

Sector In Focus

Regional banks lost ground as investors continued to eye a flattening yield curve. A narrow gap between short-term and long-term bond yields generally reduces a bank's ability to capture profits.

On Wednesday, the yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped 4 basis points to 2.36%. Meanwhile, the 2-year Treasury saw its yield retreat 4 basis points to 2.31%. That put the gap between the 2-year and 10-year yields at around 5 basis points.

Given this dynamic, the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) dropped about 3% on the day. Silvergate Capital (SI) was among the notable individual losers in the sector, retreating by almost 5%.

SVB Financial (SIVB) fell 4%, while Zions Bancorporation (ZION), Comerica (CMA) and Regions Financial (RF) each posted losses of around 3%.

Standout Gainer

Adagio Therapeutics (ADGI) soared 30% after the company said it met the main goals of a clinical trial of its COVID drug.

The company said its ADG20 product reached statistically significant results in an ongoing Phase 2/3 trial, which tested the drug in preventing and treating COVID. The firm said symptomatic COVID was reduced by 71% compared to a placebo when used as a preventative measure prior to exposure.

ADGI jumped as high as $6.14 early in the session, an advance of 59%. The stock gave back some of its initial gains but still ended at $5.02. This represented a gain of $1.17 on the day.

Standout Loser

Chewy (CHWY) recorded a notable decline following the release of weaker-than-expected financial figures. Weighed down by the results, shares plunged 16%.

The online retailer of pet supplies posted a wider-than-expected loss for its latest quarter. Revenue rose 17% to $2.39B.

Higher expenses cut into the firm's bottom line. Gross margin fell from last year, hurt by inflation and higher freight costs.

CHWY finished the day at $42.79, a decline of $8.24. With the retreat, the stock retraced some of the gains posted over the previous two weeks.

Notable New High

A better-than-expected revenue figure helped Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) extend its recent gains. The stock rose almost 2% to record a fresh 52-week high.

The egg producer missed expectations with its quarterly GAAP earnings. However, the firm topped projections with its revenue, sporting a top-line figure that rose 33% to more than $477M.

The earnings report prompted Consumer Edge to upgrade CALM to Overweight from Equal Weight. The firm holds a price target of $60.

Prompted by the earnings news, CALM surged to an intraday 52-week high of $57, a gain of 10% on the day. From there, the stock moderated significantly but still finished higher by 81 cents, concluding trading at $52.77.

Wednesday's advance added to a longer-term advance. Shares have been climbing since late December. CALM has pushed higher by nearly 49% over the past six months.

Notable New Low

Stronghold Digital (SDIG) plunged 32% after the company posted disappointing results and a weak forecast. With the retreat, shares of the Bitcoin miner reached a new post-IPO low.

SDIG said Q4 revenue surged to $17M but the figure came in below the $19.6M projected by analysts. The company also saw a substantial increase in its net operating loss amid a rise in expenses.

The firm blamed its worse-than-expected results on delays in miner deliveries and data center buildout.

SDIG plummeted by $3.28 to finish the session at $6.97. During the session, the stock reached an intraday 52-week low of $6.65.

With the decline, SDIG dropped below a recent trading range to extend losses seen in late 2021. The stock came public last October at a price of $19 per share.

Shares have fallen 63% since their IPO price.

For more on Wall Street's biggest winners and losers, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.