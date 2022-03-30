Fed's Barkin says he's 'open' to hiking policy rate by 50 basis points in May

As consumer price inflation looms at it highest in 40 years, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said Wednesday that he's "open" to hiking the central bank's policy rate by 50 basis points in May, he told Bloomberg TV in an interview.

“I think the question -- and we will make this decision when we get to the meeting in May -- is how strong does the economy still look in terms of its ability to take rate increases and how high is inflation persisting. I’m looking at both of those and we’ll make our call in May.”

Meanwhile, markets are expecting the Federal Open Market Committee to hike interest rates by half a percentage point at its May meeting following the Fed's move in March to lift their benchmark lending rate off the effective lower zero bound with a 25 basis point increase.

Recall Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker said Tuesday that he's doesn't favor a 50 bps hike in May, though he "won't take off the table." Fed boss Jerome Powell also said he would support a bigger move in the fed funds rate if needed to tame inflationary pressures.

Earlier, Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George said rolling off the Fed's balance sheet could help strengthen the yield curve.