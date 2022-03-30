RCM Technologies stock surges aftermarket on strong Q4 results
Mar. 30, 2022 6:14 PM ETRCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) stock surged 13% postmarket after the firm reported strong Q4 results.
- Q4 non-GAAP EPS was $0.34 vs. loss of $0.01 in Q4 2020.
- Revenue grew 57.7% Y/Y to $64.92M, led by a whopping 87% revenue growth in RCMT's specialty health care unit.
- Specialty health care revenue in Q4 was $34.8M vs. $18.6M in Q4 2020. Engineering revenue grew 26% to $18.3M while information technology revenue rose 45% to $11.9M.
- "The results speak for themselves, with broad-based strength across each segment," said executive chairman Bradley Vizi.
- CFO Kevin Miller noted that Q4 was a record quarter, with adj. EBITDA growing 627% over 2020 and 120% over 2019.
- RCMT stock, which closed 2.6% lower ahead of reporting results on Wednesday, gained 21.2% YTD.