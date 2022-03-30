Ally Home announces expansion into Massachusetts, Vermont and Virginia

Mar. 30, 2022 6:24 PM ETAlly Financial Inc. (ALLY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Ally Home has expanded its services into Massachusetts, Vermont and Virginia as the company continues to execute against plans to bring its modern digital mortgage experience to consumers in all 50 U.S. states.
  • Ally, a top 25 bank in the retail lending space in the U.S., also plans to complete Ally Home's nationwide rollout by adding service in Hawaii and New Hampshire this spring, followed by Nevada and New York by the end of the year.
  • As Ally Home continues to expand throughout the U.S., these benefits will become available to consumers across the country looking for fixed- or adjustable-rate mortgages, jumbo loans and mortgage refinancing.
