European Union officials raided the offices of Gazprom's (OTCPK:OGZPY) German units as part of a probe into the Russian company's role in pushing natural gas prices to record highs, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

Officials reportedly visited offices of companies including Gazprom Germania GmbH and Wingas GmbH, which supplies ~20% of the German market.

The probe started before the invasion of Ukraine; Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson told the European Parliament this month that the investigation into possible anti-competitive behavior was in the fact-finding phase.

Vladimir Putin had demanded payment for Russian natural gas in rubles, which several European countries refused, but Reuters reported Wednesday that Russia has offered a new proposal where payment could be made in euros or dollars.