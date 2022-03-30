National Grid (NGG +1.8%) takes another step closer to selling its Rhode Island utility business to PPL Corp. (PPL +0.9%) after the Massachusetts Supreme Court on Tuesday accepted a settlement agreement with state Attorney General Maura Healey, whose office had opposed the sale on the grounds that it could raise costs for electricity customers.

National Grid's utility businesses in Rhode Island and Massachusetts currently share some services because of their proximity, and the Massachusetts AG had argued that the sale of Narragansett Electric would mean that the state's ratepayers could take on the full payment of those services, leading to an estimated $29M in additional costs a year.

Under the settlement, National Grid agreed to absorb the additional $29M in annual costs from falling on Massachusetts ratepayers, the Providence Journal reported.

The only remaining step to close the merger is a challenge by the Rhode Island Attorney General at the State Superior Court; the deal recently was approved by Rhode Island's utility regulator.