Big automakers are backing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's new tougher vehicle emissions regulations in a court challenge brought by some states and ethanol groups, Reuters reports.

Texas leads 16 states, some corn and soybean growers' groups, Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) and other ethanol producers in challenging the EPA's vehicle emissions rules that reverse a rollback of tailpipe rules issued under former President Trump,

But the Alliance for Automotive Innovation - which represents automakers including Ford (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM), Honda (HMC), Toyota (TM), Chrysler parent Stellantis (STLA) and others - said in a court filing Wednesday the EPA rule "will challenge the industry" but ensure "critical regulatory provisions supporting electric vehicle technology are maintained."

The energy transition "must be supported by regulatory stability," the group said in the filing. "If the outcome of the litigation remains in question for a significant period... [automakers] could face stranded investments and planning uncertainty."

The new U.S. standards would raise fuel efficiency 8% annually for model years 2024-26 and increase the estimated fleet-wide average by 12 miles/gallon by model year 2026.

