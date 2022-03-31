Biden team considers ~180m barrel strategic petroleum reserve release
Mar. 30, 2022 10:33 PM ETUSO, XLEBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Late Wednesday, it was reported that the White House is considering a strategic petroleum reserve "SPR" release of roughly 1mb/d for several months; the total release could be 180mb, according to Bloomberg sources.
- The release would follow prior attempts from the White House to reduce the price of oil (USO) and gasoline, including a 50mb SPR release announcement in November, and a 30mb release announcement in March; so far in 2022, the White House has released ~25mb, or ~300kb/d.
- The SPR stands at ~570mb, so the reported 180mb release would reduce reserves by ~32%:
- The reserve has historically been called upon during periods of supply disruption, and the market has struggled to form consensus around exactly how much oil has been disrupted as a result of the war in Ukraine.
- Energy investors (XLE) and commodity traders alike are sure to focus on upcoming policy announcements from the White House, as any SPR news is likely to provide insight into Russian supply impacts as well as the Iran nuclear deal.