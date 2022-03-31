Sanofi prices €1.5B notes, includes 1st sustainability bond linked to access to medicines

Mar. 31, 2022 4:37 AM ETSanofi (SNY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Night Sanofi office building in Berlin, Germany.

Panama7/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) said it priced an offering of a dual-tranche €1.5B of notes, which consists of its first sustainability-linked bond for €650M of notes, indexed on access to medicines.
  • The French pharma giant said the €650M notes are tied to its commitment to improve access to essential medicines in low- and lower-middle-income countries via its global health nonprofit unit.
  • The two tranches consists of: €850 million fixed rate notes, due April 2025, bearing interest at an annual rate of 0.875%.
  • The second tranche consists of €650M fixed rate notes, due April 2029, bearing interest at an annual rate of 1.250%.
  • The coupon amounts are linked to the achievement of a sustainability performance target defined as the cumulative number of patients, being at least 1.5M patients, provided with essential medicines by the global health unit, for the treatment of non-communicable diseases in 40 of the world’s poorest countries, between 2022 and 2026.
