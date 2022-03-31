Ukraine War Update: Germany may be able to pay for Russian gas in euros

Here are the latest headlines in the Russia-Ukraine crisis:

Gas contracts

Germany has warned of a possible energy emergency that could come as soon as Friday after rejecting a Russian demand that natural gas be paid for in rubles. President Vladimir Putin has since suggested a potential compromise, in which payments could be made in euros and sent to Gazprombank - which is not subject to EU sanctions - to be converted into rubles. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Scholz has asked for written information to "better understand the procedure."

SPR release

The Biden administration is weighing a plan to release around 180M barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, in what be the largest release from SPR since it was created in 1975. WTI crude futures tumbled 6.7% to $100.53 on the news, while Brent futures fell 7.3% to $110.23. The coming SPR decision would likely see 1M barrels released daily over the course of six months, but analysts are still debating its benefits and whether it would put a dent in the inflationary forces seen in the current environment.

Heading eastward

Ukrainian forces are preparing for new Russian strikes on the Donbas, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as Moscow deploys more troops there after suffering setbacks near Kyiv. The Donbas region includes two self-proclaimed "people's republics" - Donetsk and Luhansk - that Russia is "helping to free" from Ukrainian control. The besieged port city of Mariupol is located in Donetsk and has seen some of the war's heaviest shelling, with around 170K people trapped there with scarce food and water.

Botched invasion?

"We believe that Putin is being misinformed by his advisers about how badly the Russian military is performing and how the Russian economy is being crippled by sanctions, because his senior advisers are too afraid to tell him the truth," White House communications director Kate Bedingfield told reporters. This has "resulted in persistent tension between Putin and his military leadership. He didn't even know his military was using and losing conscripts in Ukraine, showing a clear breakdown in the flow of accurate information to the Russian president."

