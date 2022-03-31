Bayer to invest ~€2B over 3 years to bolster drug production

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) (OTCPK:BAYRY) said it will invest ~€2B over the next three years to upscale its pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities, mainly towards biotech, cell and gene therapies.

The German company said it is planning to invest in its core manufacturing plants. A significant part of these investments will be made for enhanced capacities in biotechnology, further strengthening its cell and gene therapy production and in the expansion of its manufacturing site in Berkeley, U.S.

Bayer added that Germany will remain an important strategic manufacturing location for the company. The Supply Center in Berlin will be transformed into a Center of Excellence for parenterals, while the Supply Center in Leverkusen into a Center of Excellence for non-hormonal solids.

The company added that the Supply Center Bergkamen will become a Center of Excellence for contrast media and hormone products while expanding capacities for therapeutics.

The company noted that investments will also be made in the Supply Center in Wuppertal which are focused on launch production and new production technologies.

In these sites the company will invest around €1B over the next three years.

However, Bayer added that it is also analyzing which manufacturing activities are not of strategic importance.

The company said its manufacturing plant in São Paulo Cancioneiro, Brazil, will be transferred to a new operator.

Bayer is also planning to transfer parts of the infrastructure and services at the German sites in Bergkamen, Wuppertal and Berlin to external partners.

The company has already divested its production plant in Karachi, Pakistan.