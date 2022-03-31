DXC Technology selected for digital transformation for Her Majesty's Passport Office

Mar. 31, 2022 5:53 AM ETDXC Technology Company (DXC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Building on their 12-year relationship, DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) is selected to transform and run the mission-critical IT infrastructure for Her Majesty's Passport Office (HMPO) in the U.K.
  • Both the organizations have signed 5-year agreement worth up to $37M wherein DXC will provide digital platform services to meet the growing demand for British passports, effective April 2022.
  • The office issues between 6 and 7M passports each year to British nationals living in the UK and overseas.
  • In this latest phase of modernization, DXC will further enhance the efficiency and security of IT infrastructure, supporting the delivery of more user-centric experience to citizens.
