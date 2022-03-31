Fresenius' Kabi to acquire majority stake in mAbxience; to buy US-based Ivenix

Fresenius' (OTCPK:FSNUF) (OTCPK:FSNUY) Kabi said it is acquiring a 55% stake in Spain's Insud Pharma's mAbxience division to bolster its biosimilars pipeline.

The purchase price will be combination of €495M upfront and milestone payments tied to achieving commercial and development targets.

The agreement also include a put/call option regarding the current owners’ remaining shares in mAbxience (45%).

Fresenius's said mAbxience develops biological drugs, with two commercialized biosimilar products (Rituximab and Bevacizumab) and a has certain molecules across immunology and oncology expected to be launched globally between 2024 and 2029.

Fresenius's added that mAbxience also provides third-party CDMO services, including a contract with AstraZeneca to produce the drug substance for its COVID-19 vaccine in Latin America.

Sales generated by mAbxience in 2021 amounted to ~€255M .

The transaction is expected to close by mid-2022, subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions.

Ivenix acquisition:

Fresenius' Kabi is also acquiring North Andover, Mass.-based infusion therapy company Ivenix.

The purchase price for the privately held company will be a combination of $240M upfront and milestone payments, linked to the achievement of commercial and operating targets.

Fresenius said Ivenix Infusion System, which was approved in the U.S. in 2021, will provides access to growth potential for Kabi in the growing infusion therapy market.

The company will combine Ivenix’ hardware and software products with Kabi’s offerings in intravenous fluids and infusion devices.

The transaction is expected to close by mid-2022, subject to regulatory approvals other conditions.

Fresenius said combined, these acquisitions are expected to be broadly neutral to the Group cash EPS in 2022 and accretive as of 2023.

The transactions are currently expected to be financed by cash and available liquidity.