Royal Bank of Canada to acquire Brewin Dolphin for C$2.6B
Mar. 31, 2022 6:07 AM ETRoyal Bank of Canada (RY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) proposed the acquisition of Brewin Dolphin, subject to shareholder and regulatory approval, independent providers of discretionary wealth management in the U.K. and Ireland.
- In its latest reported quarterly earnings, the bank highlighted a boost in its wealth management business, with higher average fee-based client assets.
- RBC Wealth Management (Jersey), wholly owned subsidiary of RBC, announced its recommended cash offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Brewin Dolphin for 515 pence per share, implying an equity value of ~C$2.6B (£1.6B) on a fully diluted basis.
- As of Dec.31, 2021, Brewin had a network of 30+ offices and AUM of £59B.
- The acquisition will lead to ~40 bps reduction in RBC's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio; adj. EPS accretion for RBC of ~1% in the first year following the effective date excluding the benefit of future revenue synergies.
- The acquisition is expected to generate a double-digit IRR excluding the benefit of future revenue synergies.
- Over the medium-term, RBC believes that the combined wealth management business in the U.K., Ireland and Channel Islands can generate revenue CAGR of ~9% and achieve adjusted profit before tax of ~C$0.5B including the benefit of cost and revenue synergies.
- Transaction is expected to be completed by end of Q3 2022.
