Lottery.com GAAP EPS of -$0.39, revenue of $21.49M
Mar. 31, 2022 6:07 AM ETLottery.com Inc. (LTRY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Lottery.com press release (NASDAQ:LTRY): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.39.
- Revenue of $21.49M (+559.2% Y/Y).
- CEO comment: “We entered 2022 with positive momentum and continued focus on executing our strategic growth plan. Fueled by approximately $43 million of proceeds from our business combination and $30 million received from the sale of LotteryLink credits, we are investing in initiatives to drive growth. I am pleased with our execution in the first quarter and am excited about our prospects to scale and grow the business in 2022.”