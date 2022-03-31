Workday raises $3B through debt offering in three tranches
Mar. 31, 2022 6:11 AM ETWorkday, Inc. (WDAY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) has priced its underwritten, registered public offering of $3B of senior notes, consisting of $1B of 3.500% notes due 2027, $750M of 3.700% notes due 2029, and $1.25B of 3.800% notes due 2032.
- The offering is expected to close on April 1, 2022.
- Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which includes repaying an aggregate principal amount of $693.8M outstanding under existing senior unsecured term loan facility, and which may include repaying the $1.15B outstanding principal amount of 0.25% convertible senior notes due October 1, 2022.