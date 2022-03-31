Fresenius Kabi's Neulasta biosimilar Stimufend gets approval in EU

Mar. 31, 2022

  • The European Commission granted marketing authorization to Fresenius' (OTCPK:FSNUF) (OTCPK:FSNUY) Kabi's Stimufend (pegfilgrastim), a biosimilar to Amgen's (AMGN) Neulasta.
  • The approval was for all indications of the reference product.
  • The company said Stimufend stimulates the growth of certain white blood cells that play a role in preventing or fighting infections, which often pose a life-threatening risk in patients receiving myelosuppressive chemotherapy.
  • Fresenius said it is the first biosimilar molecule approved for cancer therapy and the second biosimilar in Kabi's portfolio to be approved in Europe.
  • The company added that it is expanding its product range geared towards autoimmune diseases and oncology.
