Fresenius Kabi's Neulasta biosimilar Stimufend gets approval in EU
Mar. 31, 2022 6:13 AM ETFresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSNUF), FSNUYAMGNBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The European Commission granted marketing authorization to Fresenius' (OTCPK:FSNUF) (OTCPK:FSNUY) Kabi's Stimufend (pegfilgrastim), a biosimilar to Amgen's (AMGN) Neulasta.
- The approval was for all indications of the reference product.
- The company said Stimufend stimulates the growth of certain white blood cells that play a role in preventing or fighting infections, which often pose a life-threatening risk in patients receiving myelosuppressive chemotherapy.
- Fresenius said it is the first biosimilar molecule approved for cancer therapy and the second biosimilar in Kabi's portfolio to be approved in Europe.
- The company added that it is expanding its product range geared towards autoimmune diseases and oncology.