Hess Midstream upsizes and prices $262M Class A shares offering
Mar. 31, 2022 6:16 AM ETHess Midstream LP (HESM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) upsized and priced its underwritten public offering of 8.9M Class A shares representing limited partner interests in HESM by a subsidiary of Hess and affiliate of Global Infrastructure Partners at $29.5/Class A share.
- Offer was upsized from earlier announced 7.9M Class A shares.
- Selling Shareholders granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1.3M additional Class A shares.
- The gross proceeds are expected to be ~$262.5M; the company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of Class A shares.
- Offer is expected to close on Apr.4.
- Shares trading 2.6% down premarket.