Sanctions on Russia have been a headache for many companies doing business in the region, with the fallout spreading across many industries. A great example of this is AerCap (NYSE:AER), the world's largest aircraft lessor, which has more than 100 jets stuck in the country following the invasion of Ukraine. EU sanctions have since forced the termination of the company's Russian leases that account for 5% of its fleet by value.

Staggering statistic: "Last week we submitted an insurance claim for approximately $3.5B with respect to our aircraft and engines remaining in Russia," AerCap CFO Peter Juhas told investors on an earnings call. Not only would the claim be the biggest among airplane lessors, it could be one of the largest single claims ever submitted. It also likely means years of litigation between the lessor and insurers before any payouts are dished out.

"We plan to pursue all other avenues for the recovery of value of our assets, including other legal claims available to us," Juhas continued. "It is uncertain whether these efforts will be successful. Ultimately, our economic exposure will also be offset by any recoveries that we obtain from insurance or other claims." Shares of AerCap responded immediately, nosediving 8.4% on Wednesday after the results.

By the numbers: AerCap has only managed to repossess 22 aircraft and three engines located in Russia, out of a total of 135 planes and 14 engines on lease in the country. As of December 31, the company had a total of 3,701 aircraft, engines and helicopters on its books, and got even bigger last year after its acquisition of rival GE Capital Aviation Services, otherwise known as GECAS.