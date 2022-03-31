Novavax seeks to expand use of COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents in EU
Mar. 31, 2022 6:34 AM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) submitted a request to expand the conditional marketing authorization (CMA) of its COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid to adolescents aged 12 to 17 years in the EU.
- Nuvaxovid is currently has a CMA in the EU for use in people 18 years of age and older.
- Novavax (NVAX) said if the expanded use is granted then Nuvaxovid (recombinant, adjuvanted) would be the first protein-based option for people aged 12-17 years in Europe.
- The submission was backed by data from an ongoing pediatric expansion of a phase 3 trial, dubbed PREVENT-19, of 2,247 adolescents aged 12 to 17 years across 73 sites in the U.S.
- The company added that Nuvaxovid (NVX-CoV2373) showed 80% efficacy overall at a time when the Delta variant was the predominant circulating strain in the U.S.
- NVX-CoV2373 is already approved for restricted use in emergency situation for people aged 12 to 17 years in India.
- The company intends to begin rolling submissions in this age group to additional regulatory authorities globally.
- NVAX +2.31% premarket to $76.48