Enova closes $235M in March additional capacity in securitization warehouse facilities
Mar. 31, 2022 6:33 AM ETEnova International, Inc. (ENVA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Enova (NYSE:ENVA) closed $235M of additional capacity during March across all four of its existing consumer and small business securitization warehouse facilities.
- Besides cash and marketable securities of ~$200M, Enova expects to end Q1 with ~$400M in capacity on its committed securitization facilities and secured corporate revolver.
- "The expansion of these facilities further enhances our solid liquidity profile and will support growth in both our consumer and small business products as we move into periods of seasonally higher demand from our customers," CFO Steve Cunningham commented.