Affimed GAAP EPS of -€0.48, revenue of €40.37M

Mar. 31, 2022 6:34 AM ETAffimed N.V. (AFMD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Affimed press release (NASDAQ:AFMD): FY GAAP EPS of -€0.48.
- Revenue of €40.37M (+42.3% Y/Y).
- As of December 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were €197.6M compared to €146.9M as of December 31, 2020, with an anticipated cash runway into the second half of 2023.
- CEO comment: “We spent a good portion of 2021 transforming our organization by growing our team of dedicated scientists and industry experts. This investment in acquiring the right resources and talent, as well as our strong cash position, will ensure that we continue to deliver and advance our programs in 2022 and beyond.”