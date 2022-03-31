Mainz Biomed stock rises 10% as it plans reimbursement process for colorectal cancer test

Mar. 31, 2022 6:53 AM ETMainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Medical Science Laboratory with Diverse Multi-Ethnic Team of Microbiology Scientists Have Meeting on Developing Drugs, Medicine, Doing Biotechnology Research. Working on Computers, Analyzing Samples

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) said it began a reimbursement process for its colorectal cancer test ColoAlert by scheduling an initial meeting with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in April 2022.
  • The company added an integral part of its clinical execution and medical reimbursement strategies is its partnership with Precision for Medicine, a clinical research organization.
  • In addition, Mainz said has received supportive feedback from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration on its pre-submission package profiling the potential clinical trial design for ColoAlert.
  • MYNZ +10.15% premarket March 31 to $16.60
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.