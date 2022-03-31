Mainz Biomed stock rises 10% as it plans reimbursement process for colorectal cancer test
Mar. 31, 2022 6:53 AM ETMainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) said it began a reimbursement process for its colorectal cancer test ColoAlert by scheduling an initial meeting with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in April 2022.
- The company added an integral part of its clinical execution and medical reimbursement strategies is its partnership with Precision for Medicine, a clinical research organization.
- In addition, Mainz said has received supportive feedback from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration on its pre-submission package profiling the potential clinical trial design for ColoAlert.
- MYNZ +10.15% premarket March 31 to $16.60