Toshiba's top investor to tender stock if Bain makes bid - Bloomberg
Mar. 31, 2022 7:00 AM ETToshiba Corporation (TOSBF)TOSYYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Activist investor Effissimo Capital Management, Toshiba's (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) largest shareholder, said it would tender its entire stake in the company if Bain Capital launches a tender offer to acquire a stake of two-thirds or more, Bloomberg reports, citing a Japanese regulatory filing.
Singapore-based Effissimo owns 9.9% of Toshiba, according to Bloomberg.
The disclosure will reignite speculation about future takeover bids for Toshiba but does not mean a decision has been made.
Toshiba's future is in limbo after shareholders last week voted down two proposals at an extraordinary general meeting.