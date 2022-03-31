Toshiba's top investor to tender stock if Bain makes bid - Bloomberg

Activist investor Effissimo Capital Management, Toshiba's  (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) largest shareholder, said it would tender its entire stake in the company if Bain Capital launches a tender offer to acquire a stake of two-thirds or more, Bloomberg reports, citing a Japanese regulatory filing.

Singapore-based Effissimo owns 9.9% of Toshiba, according to Bloomberg.

The disclosure will reignite speculation about future takeover bids for Toshiba but does not mean a decision has been made.

Toshiba's future is in limbo after shareholders last week voted down two proposals at an extraordinary general meeting.

