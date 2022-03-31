Black Rifle Coffee is called fully valued by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Black Rifle Coffee Company (NYSE:BRCC) with a Hold rating.

Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) is called a determined, fast-growth, veteran-controlled, public benefit corporation whose revenue and future anticipated profits are to come from the sale of premium coffee, content, food and related branded merchandise to through outpost channels.

Analyst Steve Powers: "We believe the company has promising potential, and forecast growth and profitability roughly in line with the company's own outlook (and that of Street consensus), if not slightly above. However, we also see valuation as full, especially in the context of sizable execution, competition, and brand management risks, alongside corporate ownership structure complexities."

Deutsche Bank assigned a price target of $19 to BRCC on a sum of the parts valuation methodology. The PT implies ~5.3x EV/sales multiple off FY25 sales estimates.

BRC (BRCC) has traded as high as $22.80 since the SPAC deal closed in early February. Shares of BRC fell 0.60% premarket to $20.00.

Read a breakdown on BRC from Seeking Alpha author The Alpha Sieve.