Carlyle seals advisory deal with Fortitude Re expanding its fee-paying AUM

Mar. 31, 2022 7:04 AM ETThe Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

  • Carlyle (NASDAQ:CG) signed a new advisory agreement with reinsurer Fortitude Re thereby boosting its assets under management; the former currently manages $301B.
  • The group will earn a recurring fee based on all of Fortitude Re's assets for assisting the reinsurer with acquisitions and identifying new growth opportunities.
  • With this, credit segment's fee-earning assets will increase by $50B and its annualized fee-related earnings to rise by $50M post new agreement is effective Friday.
  • In its latest reported quarter, fee-related earnings stood at $174.5M, an increase from $151.4M in Q3 and $144.9M a year ago; fee-earning AUM increased 9.7% Q/Q to $193B and 14% Y/Y.

  • Under the agreement, the fee Fortitude will pay Carlyle will be based on the reinsurer's overall profitability; other investors putting more money into Fortitude will also make a minority investment in the adviser entity that Carlyle is forming.
  • Carlyle also raised $2.1B for Fortitude from the reinsurer’s existing investors and will commit up to $150M from its balance sheet toward the total.
  • This agreement is a step in-line with CEO Kewsong Lee goals set last year to boost global credit assets to $80B+ by 2024 and double the segment's fee-related earnings.
