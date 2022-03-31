PDS Biotechnology GAAP EPS of -$0.66 beats by $0.05
Mar. 31, 2022 7:06 AM ETPDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- PDS Biotechnology press release (NASDAQ:PDSB): FY GAAP EPS of -$0.66 beats by $0.05.
- The company’s cash balance as of December 31, 2021 was $65.2M. Based on the company’s available cash resources and cash flow projections, the company believes this balance is sufficient to fund operations and research and development programs through the end of 2023.
- CEO comment: We added more than $52 million to our balance sheet in 2021, significantly extending our cash runway and ability to continue to advance our clinical and pre-clinical programs. We look forward to an equally productive 2022, during which we expect to announce additional data from our ongoing Phase 2 oncology trials for PDS0101, as well as plan to progress at least one of our preclinical programs, PDS0103 into the clinic.”