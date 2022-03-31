Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) has added ~52% in the pre-market Thursday after the commercial-stage biotech company announced that its ovarian cancer therapy Rubraca (Rucaparib) achieved the primary endpoint as maintenance treatment in a late-stage trial involving women with ovarian cancer.

The topline data were based on the 538-patient ATHENA-MONO part (rucaparib vs placebo) of the Phase 3 ATHENA trial, in which the experimental therapy was assessed as first-line ovarian cancer maintenance treatment.

According to the company, the monotherapy arm of the study reached the primary endpoint of significantly improved investigator-assessed progression-free survival (PFS) compared to the placebo, irrespective of the biomarker status of the patients.

The safety data were also in line with both the US and European labels of Rubraca, which is currently approved as a maintenance treatment for recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer following platinum-based chemotherapy.

Based on the median data for the intent-to-treat population, the patients who received Rubraca lived 20.2 months without disease worsening compared to 9.2 months for the placebo.

Clovis Oncology (CLVS) plans to use results to seek regulatory approval for the therapy as “a first-line maintenance treatment indication for women with advanced ovarian cancer regardless of biomarker status who have responded to first-line platinum-based chemotherapy.”

A supplemental New Drug Application ((sNDA)) and Type II Variation in the U.S. and EU are on track for filings in 2Q and 3Q 2022, respectively. Data from the ATHENA-COMBO part (rucaparib+nivolumab vs rucaparib) is expected in 1Q 2023.

Read: During 2021, Rubraca net product revenue slumped ~10% YoY to $148.8 million.