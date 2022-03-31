Canada Goose names company veteran for President role
Mar. 31, 2022 7:12 AM ETCanada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) appointed company veteran Carrie Baker to President, effective immediately for enhancing its next phase of global growth; she is associated with Canada Goose for 10+ years serving at various positions.
- Chairman & CEO, Dani Reiss will continue to oversee all aspects of the business, operations and strategy – with a consolidation of commercial leadership and marketing under Carrie Baker.
- In her most recent role Carrie was responsible for accelerating the North American business, one of the company's fastest growing regions.
- Ana Mihaljevic will assume the dual role of President, North America and EVP, Sales Operations & Planning.