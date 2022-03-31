Jaguar Health stock rises 11% on license deal for crofelemer in Middle East markets
Mar. 31, 2022 7:19 AM ETJaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) signed a distribution and licensing agreement with Quadri Pharmaceuticals Store for its drug crofelemer for multiple indications in the Middle East markets.
- Crofelemer is approved under the name Mytesi in the U.S. for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
- Under the agreement, Quadri will get exclusive promotional, commercialization, and distribution rights for specified human indications of crofelemer in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Oman following regulatory approval to market crofelemer in these countries for the particular indications, including the use currently approved in the U.S. for HIV-related diarrhea; and cancer therapy-related diarrhea, for which crofelemer is currently in a phase 3 trial.
- In addition, Quadri will have exclusive rights to distribute crofelemer in these countries in the immediate future under Named Patient Programs.
- JAGX +11.39% to $0.60 premarket March 31