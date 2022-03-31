BioNTech approves $1.5B ADS repurchase program

Mar. 31, 2022 7:26 AM ETBioNTech SE (BNTX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) has authorized to repurchase up to $1.5B American depositary shares over the next two years.
  • The company expects to use all or a portion of the ADSs to satisfy upcoming settlement obligations under it’s share-based payment arrangements.
  • “We would like our shareholders to participate in our strong 2021 performance through a repurchase program of BioNTech shares. This is in line with our capital allocation strategy and our aim to continue to drive shareholder value,” said Jens Holstein, CFO of BioNTech.
  • Shares up 0.7% premarket.
