Main Street announces $36.4M portfolio investment in Jorgensen Laboratories

Mar. 31, 2022 7:34 AM ETMain Street Capital (MAIN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Investment management. Portfolio diversification.

Olivier Le Moal/iStock via Getty Images

  • Main Street (NYSE:MAIN) recently completed a new portfolio investment for facilitating the recapitalization of Jorgensen Laboratories, supplier of equipment and supplies to the veterinary profession.
  • Main Street, along with its co-investor, partnered with the company's existing owners and management team to facilitate the transaction, with Main Street funding $36.4M in a combination of first lien term debt and a direct minority equity investment.
  • Jorgensen which markets both third-party products and a wide variety of products under the company's JorVet brand, offers an unmatched product catalog of 7K+ SKUs to meet the varying needs of its veterinarian end customer base.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.