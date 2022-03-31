Main Street announces $36.4M portfolio investment in Jorgensen Laboratories
Mar. 31, 2022 7:34 AM ETMain Street Capital (MAIN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Main Street (NYSE:MAIN) recently completed a new portfolio investment for facilitating the recapitalization of Jorgensen Laboratories, supplier of equipment and supplies to the veterinary profession.
- Main Street, along with its co-investor, partnered with the company's existing owners and management team to facilitate the transaction, with Main Street funding $36.4M in a combination of first lien term debt and a direct minority equity investment.
- Jorgensen which markets both third-party products and a wide variety of products under the company's JorVet brand, offers an unmatched product catalog of 7K+ SKUs to meet the varying needs of its veterinarian end customer base.