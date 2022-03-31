XORTX files application with FDA for trial of XRx-008 in kidney disease

Mar. 31, 2022 7:37 AM ETXORTX Therapeutics Inc (XRTX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Doctor doing research in lab during COVID-19

Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • XORTX Therapeutics (OTCQB:XRTXF) filed an investigational new drug (IND) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to allow a clinical study of XRx-008 to treat progressing kidney disease due to autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD).
  • The IND contains the protocol for the bridging pharmacokinetics study called XRX-OXY-101.
  • "The Company looks forward to advancing this program through our planned clinical trials this year in patients with ADPKD," said XORTX CEO Allen Davidoff.
  • The company said its XRx-008, for ADPKD, is a proprietary combination of uric acid lowering agents and other excipients.
