OneWater Marine approves $50M share repurchase authorization
Mar. 31, 2022 7:37 AM ETOneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) to repurchase up to $50M of the Company’s Class A common stock from time to time.
- This is the Company’s first authorization for repurchases since its initial public offering.
- “As part of our capital allocation strategy, we believe the Company's stock can represent an attractive investment opportunity for OneWater. In addition, we will continue to execute our multi-faceted M&A strategy as these opportunities remain plentiful. We believe a balanced capital allocation strategy will continue to drive long-term value creation for our shareholders.” said CEO Austin Singleton