Walgreens indicates slowdown in 2Q growth as COVID impact wanes

Mar. 31, 2022 7:42 AM ETWalgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Business Signage

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images News

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) is trading lower in the pre-market Thursday despite better than expected revenue and earnings posted by the pharmacy retail chain with its 2Q FY22 financials.

The growth in sales from continuing operations slowed to ~3% YoY compared to ~8% YoY rise in 1Q FY22, and ~13% YoY growth in 4Q FY21.

During the quarter, Walgreens Boots (WBA) had administered over 11.8M COVID-19 vaccinations and performed 6.6M COVID-19 tests, indicating slowdown in pandemic-related benefits in 1Q FY22 when vaccinations and COVID-19 tests stood at 15.6M and 6.5M, respectively.

Despite the seventh consecutive quarterly beat, non-GAAP EPS exceeded expectations by only $0.19 compared to $0.34 in the prior quarter. EPS from continuing operations dropped to $1.02 from $1.06 in 2Q FY21.

The biggest revenue generator, U.S., reported ~15% growth in retail comparable while Boots UK retail comparable sales climbed ~22%.

For fiscal 2022, Walgreens (WBA) maintained its adjusted EPS guidance of low-single digit growth

"Second quarter results demonstrated broad-based execution, driving strong comparable sales and robust earnings growth,” Chief Executive Rosalind Brewer noted ahead of the conference call scheduled for Thursday at 8:30 a.m. EST.

“The strategic review of our Boots business is progressing, and our transformational actions are accelerating sustainable value creation," she added.

Read: Last week, Sky News reported that Apollo Global was in talks with several banks to help finance a £6B bid for Walgreens U.K. Boots chain.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.