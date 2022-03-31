CynergisTek nabs contract from pediatric hospital
Mar. 31, 2022 7:45 AM ETCynergisTek, Inc. (CTEK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- CynergisTek (NYSE:CTEK) signed a six-figure agreement with a Midwestern children’s hospital, one of the largest pediatric hospitals in U.S. wherein it will provide professional consulting and advisory services for enhancing the security of their networks and systems for operations and patient care.
- Healthcare accounted for more than 50% of the ransomware attacks that occurred in the U.S. last year.
- "Through our managed service efforts, we learned that this client wants to improve its overall security posture by accelerating its remediation activities, and our team will provide the resources and expertise needed through dedicated staff augmentation," CEO McMillan commented.