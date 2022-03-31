CynergisTek nabs contract from pediatric hospital

Mar. 31, 2022 7:45 AM ETCynergisTek, Inc. (CTEK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • CynergisTek (NYSE:CTEK) signed a six-figure agreement with a Midwestern children’s hospital, one of the largest pediatric hospitals in U.S. wherein it will provide professional consulting and advisory services for enhancing the security of their networks and systems for operations and patient care.
  • Healthcare accounted for more than 50% of the ransomware attacks that occurred in the U.S. last year.
  • "Through our managed service efforts, we learned that this client wants to improve its overall security posture by accelerating its remediation activities, and our team will provide the resources and expertise needed through dedicated staff augmentation," CEO McMillan commented.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.