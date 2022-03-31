CI Financial to acquire certain assets of Eaton Vance WaterOak Advisors
Mar. 31, 2022 7:48 AM ETCI Financial, Corp. (CIXX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) has agreed to acquire certain assets of Eaton Vance WaterOak Advisors, formerly Eaton Vance Investment Counsel (EVIC).
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in Q422.
- Prior to its acquisition by Morgan Stanley in 2021, EVIC served as the dedicated wealth management affiliate of Eaton Vance Corp. The firm offers comprehensive wealth management services, including investment management, financial, estate and tax planning, and family office and trust services.
- As of Feb. 28, 2022, the Boston-based EVIC team served as advisor for $11.4B in assets on behalf of families, endowments, foundations and other institutions.
- The acquisition will expand CI Financial's Boston presence and boost its U.S. assets to $133B.