CI Financial to acquire certain assets of Eaton Vance WaterOak Advisors

Mar. 31, 2022 7:48 AM ETCI Financial, Corp. (CIXX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) has agreed to acquire certain assets of Eaton Vance WaterOak Advisors, formerly Eaton Vance Investment Counsel (EVIC).
  • Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in Q422.
  • Prior to its acquisition by Morgan Stanley in 2021, EVIC served as the dedicated wealth management affiliate of Eaton Vance Corp. The firm offers comprehensive wealth management services, including investment management, financial, estate and tax planning, and family office and trust services.
  • As of Feb. 28, 2022, the Boston-based EVIC team served as advisor for $11.4B in assets on behalf of families, endowments, foundations and other institutions.
  • The acquisition will expand CI Financial's Boston presence and boost its U.S. assets to $133B.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.