PVH is expected to bounce back to pre-pandemic revenue levels

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) is defended by Bank of America after a post-earnings tumble in share price.

The reiterated a Buy rating on PVH (PVH) on its view the apparel company has multiple levers to unlock value, including a rebound in North America and cost efficiencies.

Analyst Christopher Nardone and team expect PVH's (PVH) North America revenue will get back to 2019 levels in 2023 due to a combination of better penetration with the domestic consumer and a more normalized tourism environment.

"Shifting to the International business, management remains bullish about its positioning abroad and does not expect to see a slowdown in its brands despite ongoing inflationary pressures. While we view this as a risk, the premium positioning of both brands should play to the company’s advantage."

Bank of America lowered its price objective on PVH to $144 from $148 based on a multiple of 8X the EV/EBITDA estimate for 2023. The PT still reps more than 65% upside for PVH (PVH).

Shares of PVH (PVH) rose 3.00% premarket to $85.17.

Dig into the PVH earnings call transcript.

