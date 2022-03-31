Data Storage GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.05, revenue of $14.88M beats by $0.28M
Mar. 31, 2022 7:50 AM ETData Storage Corporation (DTST)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Data Storage press release (NASDAQ:DTST): FY GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $14.88M (+59.7% Y/Y) beats by $0.28M.
- CEO comment: “Looking ahead, we are more encouraged than ever by the outlook for the business. We have increased our sales pipeline to over $20 million and are growing our subscription revenue, which provides long-term and high margin revenue streams. Our customer base now includes more than 400 companies served and 30 active distribution companies. We are also increasing our sales force, expanding our marketing initiatives and investing in personnel and infrastructure to support our continued growth. Overall, our solutions address a rapidly growing multi-billion-dollar market, which is accelerating as more companies migrate their IBM Power infrastructure to the cloud.”