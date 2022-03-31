Veolia Environnement (OTCPK:VEOEY) and Waga Energy announce the commissioning of France's largest biomethane production unit using biogas from a non-hazardous waste storage facility.

The unit will use biogas from Veolia's waste storage facility near Paris to produce 120 GWh/year of renewable gas, or the equivalent to the average annual consumption of 20K, and will avoid 25K tons of CO2 every year.

The Claye-Souilly project near Paris is one of four developed through a partnership between Veolia and Waga Energy in France; once commissioned, the four units will represent biomethane production capacity of up to 175 GWh/year by 2024 and allow to avoid 35K metric tons/year of CO2.

Veolia recently reporting higher FY 2021 profit and revenues, and guided for a 20%-plus increase in net income in 2022.