Renalytix surges on launching $30M financing package
Mar. 31, 2022 7:55 AM ETRenalytix Plc (RNLX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) rallies 17.8% higher premarket after it priced $30M financing package which consists of $8.8M equity subscription at $7.25/ADS (for 103,447 ADSs) or $3.625/share (for 2.2M shares) and a $21.2M principal amount of convertible bonds with an issue price of 85/cent of the principal amount, 5.5% coupon and 5-year term.
- The convertible bonds are initially convertible into Renalytix ADS at $8.70/ADS.
- The fundraise will generate gross cash proceeds of $26.8M; net proceeds will be used for general working capital purposes and to support expected company growth.
- The company sees net proceeds along with its existing cash resources will provide it with sufficient cash runway for at least 24 months.