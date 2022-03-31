HarborOne raises dividend by 40% to $0.07
Mar. 31, 2022 8:17 AM ETHarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (HONE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- HarborOne (NASDAQ:HONE) declares $0.07/share quarterly dividend, 40% increase from prior dividend of $0.05.
- Forward yield 1.99%
- Payable April 27; for shareholders of record April 13; ex-div April 12.
- "The dividend increase is well supported by our current and projected earnings as we continue executing our business plan.” Joseph F. Casey, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company, stated: “Our strong financial performance enables us to increase our quarterly cash dividend while maintaining sufficient capital to support our strategic growth initiatives.”