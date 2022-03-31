Jacobs to provide aerial digital imagery to Intelinair
Mar. 31, 2022 8:05 AM ETJacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Jacobs (NYSE:J) has partnered with Intelinair, an agriculture-focused aerial imagery analytics company, to provide advanced digital solutions for the agricultural market.
- Intelinair selected Jacobs to provide high-grade multispectral sensor systems and aerial imagery services as part of a new three-year agreement.
- Jacobs' GeoPod multispectral sensor system has been developed to address a variety of environmental applications, including supporting the precision agriculture analytics market.
- Intelinair, meanwhile, will provide its AI-powered crop analytics AGMRI platform to deliver a complete view of every acre and field.
- The solutions will help provide timely insights to yield a sustainable crop supply.