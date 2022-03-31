Visium Technologies partners with IREX AI for data analytics through video security
Mar. 31, 2022 8:07 AM ETVisium Technologies, Inc. (VISM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Visium Technologies (OTCPK:VISM) stated Thursday it has entered into a integration and partnership agreement with IREX AI, a provider of ethical artificial intelligence solutions for video surveillance.
- "We are very pleased to be partnering with IREX, the leader in the race for Ethical AI and video analytics. They have an impressive track record of success and rapid growth, and we see our TruContextTM technology providing meaningful analytic, connected data and context focused enhancements to their current and future customers. IREX competes in the rapidly growing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance market that is currently estimated at $86 billion annually," said VISM CEO Mark Lucky.